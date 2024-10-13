Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

