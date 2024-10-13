Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 298,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average session volume of 48,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Excelsior Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$55.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($0.84) million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.