Exchange Bank Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exchange Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $305.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $306.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

