Exchange Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Exchange Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000.

SUSB stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

