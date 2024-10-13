Exchange Bank Sells 12 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Exchange Bank cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FICO opened at $2,031.00 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $2,043.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,821.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,527.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 106.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

