Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 67,105 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 118.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,105 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.38. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.