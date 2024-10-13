Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $11.69 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptiv Stock Up 0.8 %
Aptiv stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on APTV
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aptiv
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.