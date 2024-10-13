Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $30.19 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $932.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $910.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $852.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

