Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $40.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,888 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $40,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DVY opened at $134.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $136.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.