Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.15.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 33,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $906,865.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,351,647.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelixis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,434,000 after buying an additional 349,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after buying an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

