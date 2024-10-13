Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $105.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $123.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,751,000 after buying an additional 92,689 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 39,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

