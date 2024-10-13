Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $14.48 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 58.1% during the third quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Illumina by 323.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,047 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Illumina by 23.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.54. 1,650,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,084. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $148.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

