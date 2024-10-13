Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $22.98 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,634 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.56. 5,249,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.