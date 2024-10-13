Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $56.13 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after buying an additional 117,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,848,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,157,000 after purchasing an additional 604,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $596.92. 2,138,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $607.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.44. The company has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

