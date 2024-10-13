Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 136.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $27,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,942,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.