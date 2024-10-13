Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.20% of US Foods worth $29,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.