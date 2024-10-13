Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,300 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LIN traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,451. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $483.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

