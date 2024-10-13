Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 18,600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.81. 4,720,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,471. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.43 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.