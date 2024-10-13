Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 29,400 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

