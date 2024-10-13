Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 4,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $65,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 73,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 213.8% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $213.04. 1,778,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

