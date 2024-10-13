FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Lowered to “Sell” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $380.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $420.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $443.57.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $456.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.82 and a 200-day moving average of $427.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,666.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

