Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in September

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $19.56 on Friday, hitting $1,271.13. 2,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $781.00 and a 52 week high of $1,295.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,195.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,147.12.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 14.01%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.