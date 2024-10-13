Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 3,546 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

