Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,835,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,343,679 shares.The stock last traded at $46.06 and had previously closed at $46.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 550,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 212,869 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 745,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,519,000 after purchasing an additional 383,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 342,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

