Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,335 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 80.4% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 168,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AES by 9.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AES by 13.1% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AES shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of AES opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

