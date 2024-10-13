Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys 465 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Altria Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $350,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.