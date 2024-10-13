Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC cut its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FXA opened at $66.91 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Featured Stories

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

