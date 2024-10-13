Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC cut its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA FXA opened at $66.91 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.