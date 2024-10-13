Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,323 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
