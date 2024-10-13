Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases 442 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in General Mills by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.8% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 682.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 199,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 535,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,553,000 after buying an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

General Mills stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

