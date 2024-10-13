Financial Review: Parsons (NYSE:PSN) & AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) and AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parsons and AgriVest Americas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $5.44 billion 2.09 $161.15 million $0.43 248.96 AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than AgriVest Americas.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Parsons has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriVest Americas has a beta of -2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Parsons and AgriVest Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 0 1 7 1 3.00 AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parsons currently has a consensus price target of $96.78, indicating a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than AgriVest Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and AgriVest Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 0.89% 12.09% 5.59% AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.0% of Parsons shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Parsons beats AgriVest Americas on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides management, design, and engineering services, as well as offers leveraging sensor solutions. This segment develops digital solutions for next generation aviation, rail and transit, bridges, roads, and highways; and provides water and wastewater treatment systems; AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber systems integration services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About AgriVest Americas

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

