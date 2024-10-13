First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FACO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 2,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,644. First Acceptance has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $120.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 63.60%. The business had revenue of $157.68 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

