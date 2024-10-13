First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.25.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FA

First Advantage Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FA opened at $19.76 on Thursday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in First Advantage by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Advantage by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Advantage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.