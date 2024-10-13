First Affirmative Financial Network Has $291,000 Stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 92.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 73.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

