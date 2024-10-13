First Affirmative Financial Network Has $318,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 33,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $220.74 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $223.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

