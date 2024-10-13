First Affirmative Financial Network Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after buying an additional 187,934 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after acquiring an additional 277,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,033 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $139.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

