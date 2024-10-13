First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,978,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,671,062 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

