First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network's holdings in Zoetis were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Zoetis by 58.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 43.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $190.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The business has a 20 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

