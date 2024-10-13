First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 1,606 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Pearson were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 88.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 1,374.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSO. Citigroup upgraded Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Pearson plc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

About Pearson

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.