First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

