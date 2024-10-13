First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.80. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

