First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $559.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -211.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $755,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,711,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,821 shares of company stock worth $7,388,384 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.