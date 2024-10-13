First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised their price target on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of FBMS opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Bancshares by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

