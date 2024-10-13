First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 167,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 3.1 %

FSLR stock traded up $6.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.49. 3,038,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,552. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.