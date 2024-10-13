First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.95. 1,003,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,620. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

