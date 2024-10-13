First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

