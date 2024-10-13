First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.52% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 575.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXO stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 23,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

