First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after acquiring an additional 258,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after buying an additional 3,000,057 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.77. 1,567,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

