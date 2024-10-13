FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Position Boosted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FirstCash by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total transaction of $404,677.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at $567,540,367.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total transaction of $404,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540,367.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

