Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Trimmed by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after buying an additional 85,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after buying an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $191.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.84.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

