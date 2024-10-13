FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. FLEX LNG comprises about 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of FLEX LNG worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 627.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLNG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 155,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

About FLEX LNG

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.